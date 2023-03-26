Kate Middleton urges employers to facilitate parents raising young kids

Kate Middleton stressed the importance of facilitating employees who support families and caregivers raising young children.

In a recent op-ed published in the Financial Times, The Princess of Wales discussed the importance of development in the first five years of children’s lives. She also emphasised why support is needed for both parents and children to help foster a healthy environment for them to grow, via People Magazine.

“You hear time and time again that these soft skills, you know the creativity, the collaboration, sort of the critical thinking, the flexibility, the resilience… You know, these are the things that you’d hear businesses are looking for,” Middleton said in a video posted to Instagram as she spoke to Richard Walker, executive chairman of Iceland.

“And it’s really interesting seeing how actually, so often, the foundations for those skills are built in the earliest years of our lives.”

The Princess revealed that she had launched a Business Taskforce for Early Childhood earlier this week to help figure out a way to “prioritise early childhood.”

She added that the task force will look for opportunities to improve this “social” aspect at workplaces in the next couple of months.

The new task force is a part of The Princess of Wales’ new campaign Shaping Us, which focuses on advocacy for early childhood education and teaching people about its importance in society.

Kate also pointed out that there needed to be a focus on supporting children’s “social and emotional development in their younger years.”