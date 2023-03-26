 
‘Barry’ last season trailer shows Bill Hader in jail

‘Barry’ last season trailer shows Bill Hader in jail

After the shocking ending of season 3 of Barry many were left wondering about the hit man’s fate in the acclaimed HBO series.

The first trailer of Barry season 4 reveals Barry Berkman is in prison, and still in touch with his acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Winkler), the man responsible for putting him there.

The trailer also shows snippets of key characters including Noho Hank and Barry’s ex-girlfriend Sally Reed. The clip ends with an incensed Barry swearing vengeance on someone.

The upcoming season 4 of HBO’s Bill Hader comedy series Barry will be its last, the cabler announced.

Season four of Barry was confirmed in May 2022, when the award-winning comedy series returned for its third season after a three-year delay largely caused by the pandemic.

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” Hader said in a statement.

“After three masterful seasons of Barry, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story. It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew,” said Amy Gravitt, exec vp comedy at HBO and HBO Max.

The final season of Barry will consist of eight episodes and debuts April 16.

