Sunday Mar 26 2023
King Charles issues warning to disgruntled royals?

King Charles III has reportedly put his major plan into motion ahead of his coronation, seemingly issuing warning to the disgruntled royals.

The 74year-old has begun to swing his axe to sliming down the monarchy, with the eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage.

The monarch, set to be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, has decided to end subsidised rents for members of the royal family over the next five years, according to a new report.

A media outlet quoted a source as saying that the King "is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives."

Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Household, and Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, will be put in charge of a period of transition after the coronation, sources close to Buckingham Palace told the Evening Standard.

There are speculations that the next target is Prince Andrew, who's reportedly being asked to move out of his current residence the Royal Lodge. The new monarch has reportedly offered the Duke of York the keys to Frogmore Cottage.

Prince William and Harry's father is reportedly also considering to reduce the number of royals who are financially dependent on the crown.

