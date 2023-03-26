 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on balcony with senior royals?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are on the guest list of King Charles coronation, could joint their royal relatives at a very special moment of the landmark ceremony in May, according to a new repot.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to be part of the 'special family moment' when members of the royal family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the historic event, sources have claimed.

The California-based couple have been extended an invitation to the ceremony even after the Sussexes' accusations about the royal family in their £100 million Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, "Spare".

It has been reported that Meghan and Harry - who have not yet confirmed whether they will attend - are hoping to be at the celebrations, and would like Prince Archie's birthday to be recognised in some way during the day.

Sources, according to MailOnline, have also suggested that the couple would like to be included in some way when members of the royal family appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.

More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg reacts to Chris Rock's bitting joke: 'Chris Rock is my friend'

Snoop Dogg reacts to Chris Rock's bitting joke: 'Chris Rock is my friend'
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is getting her own skin care and toy line

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is getting her own skin care and toy line
'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu is filing lawsuit against clothing brand Oh Polly

'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu is filing lawsuit against clothing brand Oh Polly
Blac Chyna on how she reacted to Tyga and Kylie Jenner's relationship in 2014

Blac Chyna on how she reacted to Tyga and Kylie Jenner's relationship in 2014
Bindi Irwin shares some glimpse into daughter's second birthday celebration

Bindi Irwin shares some glimpse into daughter's second birthday celebration
King Charles issues warning to disgruntled royals?

King Charles issues warning to disgruntled royals?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trapped', claims royal expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trapped', claims royal expert
Kim Kardashian takes fans through steps of her morning weight workout

Kim Kardashian takes fans through steps of her morning weight workout
Ex-member from K-pop group Treasure opens personal Instagram

Ex-member from K-pop group Treasure opens personal Instagram
Fans suspect Blackpink will perform this song for the first time at Coachella

Fans suspect Blackpink will perform this song for the first time at Coachella
'Succession' star remembers final season vibe

'Succession' star remembers final season vibe
'John Wick' director spills beans on post-credits scene

'John Wick' director spills beans on post-credits scene