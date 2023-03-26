Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on balcony with senior royals?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are on the guest list of King Charles coronation, could joint their royal relatives at a very special moment of the landmark ceremony in May, according to a new repot.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to be part of the 'special family moment' when members of the royal family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the historic event, sources have claimed.

The California-based couple have been extended an invitation to the ceremony even after the Sussexes' accusations about the royal family in their £100 million Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, "Spare".

It has been reported that Meghan and Harry - who have not yet confirmed whether they will attend - are hoping to be at the celebrations, and would like Prince Archie's birthday to be recognised in some way during the day.

Sources, according to MailOnline, have also suggested that the couple would like to be included in some way when members of the royal family appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.