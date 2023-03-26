'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu is filing lawsuit against clothing brand Oh Polly

Love Island famed Ekin-Su Culculoglu opted for the legal course against clothing brand Oh Polly following the break up of the "biggest clothing deal in Love Island history."

Ekin-Su Culculoglu signed a £ 1 million contract with Oh Polly, after winning Love Island with now-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, where she launched just one 16-piece collection, now sold at reduced prices, as per Daily Mail.

An insider told The Sun, "Both the brand and Ekin have been left disappointed and there is now a dispute over money owed on the lucrative contract."

It is reported that Ekin-Su was struggling to appeal to the clothing brand's customer base and her partnership with the brand "wasn't working."