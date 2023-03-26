 
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is getting her own skin care and toy line

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West is following in her mother's footsteps by getting a skincare and toy brand in her name.

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex-Kanye West, has trademarks in her name that include beauty and a toy brand, according to The U.S. Sun.

Kim, 42, also filed trademarks for her other three children, son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and son, Psalm, 3.

As per the outlet, the first trademark includes a skincare line that may contain products "such as serums, face oils, bath and shower gels, as well as cosmetics."

The second trademark of a toy line includes "toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys."

The third trademark is aimed at the advertising sector and the fourth is "entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture."

North, 9, has crossed 15 million TikTok followers in her joint account with mom, Kim.

