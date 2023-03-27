Jonathan Majors’ legal team rushes in defense of ‘innocent actor’

American actor Jonathan Majors’ legal team speaks out in defense of the ‘completely innocent’ actor.

The statement has been shared to People magazine and the criminal defense lawyer believes the actor is “completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

They also went as far as to say, “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

For those unversed with the charges, Majors’ was apprehended by the NYPD after a “preliminary investigation” into domestic dispute charges.

Th 30-year-old female victim " informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

According to the NYPD, “The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”