Monday Mar 27 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘truly ironic’ in their priorities

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Royal experts find it ironic that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cannot keep up with healthy relationships but can afford more saunas.

Royal commentator and expert Daniels Elser issued these claims.

She told News.com.au, “There is a certain irony that for people who can afford to have more saunas than healthy relationships with parents, now find themselves commercially tongue-tied.”

At the same time however, Ms Elser has lauded the couple for being able to go against, at least one of their “corporate spouses,” Spotify over Joe Rogan.

But, “But there is a hell of a lot of difference between calling out a former UFC commentator with fringe views and criticising their biggest paymaster’s marquee show.”

