time Monday Mar 27 2023
time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Adele believes Las Vegas residency ‘brought her back to life' as she extends the run

Adele has admitted that her hit Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has brought her ‘back to life' after confirming she will add new dates to the run.

The Easy On Me singer, 34, opened up to her fans in her final performance on Saturday and said, “I feel so safe in here.”

Adele went on to share, “My life is tiny. I don’t really leave my house and that’s by choice. My life used to be massive when I was younger. But it is like the bigger my career has got, the more scared and ­anxious I have become,” according to The Sun.

“I hang out with my dogs, my son and my boyfriend, and chat away with my housekeeper. On Friday and Saturdays, I really look forward to coming [to Vegas] and it feels like having a night out and seeing my friends. It’s brought me back to life.”

The Hello crooner added, “I usually get butterflies and get nervous and I say a little stage prayer and cross my fingers, but I don’t get anxious with these shows.”

“It has been the best four months of my career. This show has brought me so much joy. I have loved doing it,” Adele admitted.

Adele confirmed she would be extending her residency until November during the same show. 

