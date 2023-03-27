Prince Harry will not meet William, Charles during UK visit

file footage

Prince Harry is not expected to meet his father King Charles or brother Prince William during his time in the UK after he landed in the country on Monday, March 27.

The Duke of Sussex landed in the UK on Monday, in a first since the late Queen’s funeral, for a High Court hearing, and as per The Scottish Daily Express, is unlikely to meet his father and brother.

Prince Harry is currently in London to appear in court for his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, with the hearing due to conclude on Thursday.

This means that neither King Charles, nor Prince William’s schedules line up with Prince Harry’s time in the UK, ultimately meaning that they will not be reuniting with him.

King Charles is reportedly not in London or Windsor, despite being in the UK at the same time as Harry, and will also be leaving for a state visit to Germany on Wednesday, March 29, days after his visit to France was cancelled over ongoing protests in the country.

Prince William, on the other hand, is also not in Windsor and is instead busy with his family over Easter holidays.

Prince Harry’s UK visit also comes hot on the heels of reports that he and wife Meghan Markle have been asked to vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. He is also still embroiled in a legal case against the UK Home Office over his security in the country.