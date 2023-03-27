 
'Succession' creator 'secretly' wished to continue series

'Succession' creator 'secretly' wished to continue series

Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong remembered that he would be argued against to end the hit HBO drama with season four.

Speaking to Variety, the show's creator said he secretly wished that he would be talked out of ending the show so soon.

"The word that comes to mind for me is 'natural.' I hope people, when they see this season, will feel that it has a natural shape to it. That's how I pitched it to my writers' room, kind of hoping I'd get argued out of it so we'd see a way to do more seasons because I love working with these people. I think there's a feeling of completeness and rightness to the shape of the show," he added.

The 52-year-old also added the series ending was unchanged.

"I had the last scene pretty early. We talked about how the show would end a lot, and I never wavered from that. I wavered on what were the best lines, the best way to express it — but that ending from the first draft is the one you'll see when the episode comes out."

