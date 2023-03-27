Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Easter plan with kids laid bare: DETAILS

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up for Easter with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis and will reportedly be having a grand time.

According to Hello magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘looking forward’ to spending quality time with their children and, while no official announcements have been made yet, are also expected to join King Charles and Queen Camilla in hosting their first Easter Sunday service on April 9.

Currently, the Wales are understood to be away from Windsor, making the most of the children’s spring break from Lambrook School.

Prince William and Kate also attended the Easter Sunday church service at St George’s in Windsor last year with Prince George and Princess Charlotte also joining them.

As for the monarch; King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will attend the Royal Maundy service on Thursday, April 6, at York Minster; Charles also attended it last year and stood in place for Queen Elizabeth who missed the service owing to mobility issues.



