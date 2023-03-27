 
time Monday Mar 27 2023
Prince Harry faces fresh backlash over his ill judged comments

An artist has vowed to project a sculpture filled with the human blood on to St Paul's Cathedral' in protest to Prince Harry 'ill judged' comments about killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

Andrei Molodkin, a Russian artist, says he will project a sculpture featuring blood donated by Afghans on to the cathedral in the coming days, along with footage of Prince Harry in protest over the Duke's admission of killing 25 Taliban fighters who he viewed as "chess pieces".

Harry, in his memoir Spare, claims: "While in the heat and fog of combat, I didn't think of those twenty-five as people. You can't kill people if you think of them as people. You can't really harm people if you think of them as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bads taken away before they could kill Goods."

In response to the Duke's claims, Molodkin told Sky News that Harry's remarks had made him "very, very angry" and the idea of his project "is to drench St Paul's Cathedral in the blood of Afghani people".

"They read they are just 'chess figures'... for some prince hunting by helicopter," he said. "It looked like a safari situation. How he told it, for him it's like a computer game."

Molodkin claimed four Afghans in Calais had already donated blood for the sculpture and another five Afghans in the UK will give when the stunt is carried out before the end of March.

The artist said about 1,250ml of blood will be used for the artwork after being taken from donors by a registered nurse, kept in a fridge and then "pumped" into the sculpture of the royal coat of arms.

To a question about how the project will work, the artist responded as saying: "Blood will go in the royal coat of arms, it will circulate in there. It will be projected... on to the cathedral - so all the cathedral will be in the blood of Afghani people."

