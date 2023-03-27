 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Kep1er reveal comeback teaser

By
Web Desk

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

The lead-up to the release will include several concept photos with the first set being called Eye Contact
The lead-up to the release will include several concept photos with the first set being called 'Eye Contact'

K-pop group Kep1er has released the first concept pictures for their new comeback. The album will be released in April and will be called Lovestruck!

The concept photos give a simple, cosy look at all the members, hinting at a lighter concept for the new album. They also released the track list on March 23rd which reveal a total of five tracks.

The songs will be called Giddy, which is the title track, LVLY, Back to the City, Why and finally, Happy Ending. The tracklist came after the reveal of the comeback schedule for the mini album.

The lead-up to the release will include several concept photos with the first set being called Eye Contact, the second set Love Strike and the third set First Blush. The concept photos will be followed by a highlight medley, a brand concept teaser, MV teasers and finally the release of the album and the music video on April 10th. 

More From Entertainment:

Sam Neill ‘slightly irked’ by Jurassic Park’s marketing campaign: Here’s why

Sam Neill ‘slightly irked’ by Jurassic Park’s marketing campaign: Here’s why
Brooke Shields reveals Michael Jackson ‘lied’ about their relationship

Brooke Shields reveals Michael Jackson ‘lied’ about their relationship
Ben Affleck quips why he doesn’t want to be pictured with Chris Hemsworth

Ben Affleck quips why he doesn’t want to be pictured with Chris Hemsworth
K-pop group Red Velvet announce tour dates

K-pop group Red Velvet announce tour dates
Prince Harry faces fresh backlash over his 'ill judged' comments

Prince Harry faces fresh backlash over his 'ill judged' comments
Prince Harry, Elton John appear in UK court as hearing begins in privacy case

Prince Harry, Elton John appear in UK court as hearing begins in privacy case
'Succession' creator 'secretly' wished to continue series

'Succession' creator 'secretly' wished to continue series
Netflix's 'Hellbound' actor Yoo Ah In’s future projects postponed

Netflix's 'Hellbound' actor Yoo Ah In’s future projects postponed
Lady Gaga shocks fans as she kisses woman amid ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ filming in NYC

Lady Gaga shocks fans as she kisses woman amid ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ filming in NYC
SM Entertainment denies rumours circulating K-pop group EXO’s Sehun

SM Entertainment denies rumours circulating K-pop group EXO’s Sehun

Calvin Klein announces partnership with BTS’ Jungkook

Calvin Klein announces partnership with BTS’ Jungkook
K-pop group IVE come out with new pre-release track

K-pop group IVE come out with new pre-release track