Monday Mar 27 2023
Chrissy Teigen shares sweet reason behind her baby daughter Etsi's name

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Chrissy Teigen has recently disclosed why she and her husband John Legend named their three-month-old baby daughter Esti Maxine.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Chrissy who shares three children with the musician, said, “We were on vacation. We got married in Italy.”

“And I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like, ‘I love the name Este’,” revealed the 37-year-old model.

She continued, “I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti.”

Interestingly, Chrissy shared that after keeping their daughter’s name, she and her husband got to know the “deeper connection” behind Esti’s name.

“We learned that it was actually John’s great-grandmother's name. I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti.”

Elsewhere on the show, the cookbook author also explained how her two eldest children have been “adjusting” to the newborn.

Chrissy mentioned, “It’s weird because I thought they would either be very mad at her for just existing or they would want so much attention from me.”

“But they actually love her so much and they want so much attention from me. So, it’s both. It has a lot to do with her, obviously, but they still shower her with love, every bath in the sink, they crowd around,” she added.

