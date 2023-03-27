Busy Philipps mocks Gwyneth Paltrow over ski collision trial quote

Busy Philipps has taken a hilarious dig at Gwyneth Paltrow amid ski accident trial.



According to Independent, Paltrow has been accused of crashing Terry Sanderson on a ski slope in 2016. However, the actress claims that it was Sanderson who crashed into her.

During the proceedings in court in Park City Utah on March 24, Paltrow was questioned about the “losses” she experienced because of the alleged incident.

To this, the Goop founder responded, “Well, we lost half a day of skiing.”

In no time, Paltrow’s statement went viral and was mocked on social media.

Dawson’s Creek star Philipps lately took to Instagram and posted a photo of her along side actress Jen Tullock, Philipps, who was holding up a cocktail.

Philips used Paltrow’s quote as the caption, as she wrote, “Well, we lost a half day of skiing.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sanderson alleged that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement” following the collision.

Therefore, Sanderson demands for more than $300,000 in damages.

Meanwhile, Paltrow’s team has “counter-sued” for $1, and even argue that Sanderson is trying to damage the actress’ popularity.