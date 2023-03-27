Nick Cannon reflects on his past antisemitic comments

 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Nick Cannon has recently discussed about “antisemitic comments” he made in 2020.

During his appearance on AllHipHop, Cannon was questioned if he had learned anything from the 2020 experience.

“Man, I’m going to be super honest with you. That process was a growth moment for me, on so many levels as a man,” said the 42-year-old.

“And I even now, we have a podcast, myself and the CEO of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, called Solutions: To Hate or Not To Hate. And it’s really talking about the equation of our two communities from two different perspectives,” explained Cannon.

The television personality mentioned, “We voice our side, or the perspective as a Black man, and then he voices his side from a Jewish man.”

“Just even that alone is helpful and educational for both communities,” he added.

For the unversed, Cannon was reportedly dismissed by ViacomCBS over “hateful speech and antisemitism” remarks on a podcast where he called white and Jewish people “savages” in 2020.

