Monday Mar 27 2023
Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel to star as lead in upcoming action-thriller 'Damaged'

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel are cast to play the lead in the upcoming action-thriller, Damaged.

As per Variety, the plot is "about a Chicago detective who goes to Scotland after an emerging serial killer’s crimes match those that he investigated five years earlier, one of which was the crime scene of his murdered girlfriend."

The supporting cast includes Kate Dickie (The Witch), Gianni Capaldi (A Day To Die) and John Hannah (The Mummy).

Terry McDonagh, who is known for directing episodes of Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, and Breaking Bad, will assume the director's chair.

Producer Roman Kopelevich said of the project, "Love this project, We have been involved with it for several years and am proud to have attracted such an amazing cast and team. Can’t wait to bring it to our partners in the distribution world."

Executive producers Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman added, "Continuing our partnership with Roman and his team at Red Sea, we’re beyond excited about the incredible package for Damaged. The full creative team represent some of the strongest and most original voices in the industry that will deliver an exceptional finished film for the marketplace."

The filming of the thriller movie is underway in Scotland. The release date will be revealed in due time.

