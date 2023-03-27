 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Mar 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski REJECTED to date Harry Styles in a resurfacing video from 2016

By
Web Desk

time Monday Mar 27, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski REJECTED to date Harry Styles in a resurfacing video from 2016

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski's PDA in Tokoyo made headlines. However, a resurfacing video from the past unveils the model's rejection of the singer.

In a recently resurfaced video dating back to 2014, the then-One Direction singer Harry Styles called Emily Ratajkowski his celebrity crush.

When he was asked if he had any "celebrity crush." He replied, "Emily Ratajkowski," while mispronouncing her name.

The feelings, however, were not mutual as Emily responded to a series of tweets asking her to date Harry, cited from Daily Mail.

"Can Harry and Emily Ratajkowski F****N DATE," one fan tweeted.

The 31-year-old supermodel responded in a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, "I don't know. I'm not sure I believe in fans setting people up. I don't know if that's the way to find the best kind of relationships."

Fans were elated with the now-couple's surprising PDA in Tokyo. One fan noted that Harry had been "manifesting" his romance with Emily for years, and another one wrote, "harrys been manifesting emily ratajkowski since 2014 and made it."

"Then good for him. Dreams do come true," another fan exclaimed. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence spotted out with husband and son in New York

Jennifer Lawrence spotted out with husband and son in New York
Netflix Original Spanish crime series 'Mute' to release in May 2023: Find out

Netflix Original Spanish crime series 'Mute' to release in May 2023: Find out
Angelina Jolie and David Rothschild had a 'Business' meeting not date: Sources inform

Angelina Jolie and David Rothschild had a 'Business' meeting not date: Sources inform
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen locking lips after brunch date in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seen locking lips after brunch date in West Hollywood
Succession star Alan Ruck shares his thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting

Succession star Alan Ruck shares his thoughts on co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting
Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel to star as lead in upcoming action-thriller 'Damaged'

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel to star as lead in upcoming action-thriller 'Damaged'
Nick Cannon reflects on his past antisemitic comments

Nick Cannon reflects on his past antisemitic comments
Busy Philipps mocks Gwyneth Paltrow over ski collision trial quote

Busy Philipps mocks Gwyneth Paltrow over ski collision trial quote
Chrissy Teigen shares sweet reason behind her baby daughter Etsi’s name

Chrissy Teigen shares sweet reason behind her baby daughter Etsi’s name
Sam Neill ‘slightly irked’ by Jurassic Park’s marketing campaign: Here’s why

Sam Neill ‘slightly irked’ by Jurassic Park’s marketing campaign: Here’s why
Brooke Shields reveals Michael Jackson ‘lied’ about their relationship

Brooke Shields reveals Michael Jackson ‘lied’ about their relationship
Ben Affleck quips why he doesn’t want to be pictured with Chris Hemsworth

Ben Affleck quips why he doesn’t want to be pictured with Chris Hemsworth