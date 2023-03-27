Emily Ratajkowski REJECTED to date Harry Styles in a resurfacing video from 2016

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski's PDA in Tokoyo made headlines. However, a resurfacing video from the past unveils the model's rejection of the singer.

In a recently resurfaced video dating back to 2014, the then-One Direction singer Harry Styles called Emily Ratajkowski his celebrity crush.

When he was asked if he had any "celebrity crush." He replied, "Emily Ratajkowski," while mispronouncing her name.

The feelings, however, were not mutual as Emily responded to a series of tweets asking her to date Harry, cited from Daily Mail.

"Can Harry and Emily Ratajkowski F****N DATE," one fan tweeted.

The 31-year-old supermodel responded in a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, "I don't know. I'm not sure I believe in fans setting people up. I don't know if that's the way to find the best kind of relationships."

Fans were elated with the now-couple's surprising PDA in Tokyo. One fan noted that Harry had been "manifesting" his romance with Emily for years, and another one wrote, "harrys been manifesting emily ratajkowski since 2014 and made it."

"Then good for him. Dreams do come true," another fan exclaimed.