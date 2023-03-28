 
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Web Desk

Prince William to ‘stun’ with reply to Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir?

Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Prince William would ‘stun’ royal experts if he released a book in reply to Prince Harry's 'Spare'

Prince William would ‘stun’ royal experts if he were to release a book in reply to Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, as per a royal author.

Talking on Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast with Jack Royston, royal author Sally Bedell Smith said that while Prince Harry has made many explosive claims about the royal family, she would be ‘stunned’ if Prince William responded with the same vengeance.

“I would be stunned if William were to write any kind of a book that would, for example, try to counter what Harry has written and said,” said Smith.

She then added: “Because I think there's no way to win that it just escalates. But they're just, William and Kate, I think are handling it very well.”

In the same vein, Smith also highlighted how Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle continue to rally for more privacy but instead have violated their own many times, while Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have better boundaries.

“I can't help thinking that Harry and Meghan are so obsessed with privacy—and they're constantly violating their own privacy with interviews and obviously Harry's book,” Smith told Royston. 

