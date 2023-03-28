 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Babil Khan says, "I dont take ‘advantage’ of being Irrfan Khan’s son"

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Babil Khan was last seen in Qala
Babil Khan was last seen in Qala 

Babil Khan, being son of legendary actor Irrfan Khan has been called a product of nepotism for multiple times and he has finally addressed that he has never taken advantage of his father’s name.

His debut film Qala was a huge success. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about how he wants to give his best when he is working on something. “I am a person who wants to give the best when I am doing something. We shot this two years ago. I have grown as an actor a lot. So, I always wonder ‘I wish I would have done this or that’. But I also believe that whatever art you make has its own journey and you can’t bring your own ego into it.” He said.

Talking about the connection of his work with his late father, he said, “Baba’s entire work was always about the connect with people. He didn’t care about awards, or who was producing or directing him. He just knew he had to play this character and he would draw that from the people. That has come into me as well.”

He also clarified that he has never taken his father’s advantage to get work. “I don’t think my mother can ever pick up the phone and ask for a favour. I have to go give auditions else I would get such a thrashing at home.”

He further added, “Even now, I am giving auditions and I get rejected a lot. Even today, if there is an audition I really want to crack and I mess it up, she will be so angry at me. But she will never pick up the phone and say, ‘kara do isko (let him do it)’. That is against our values. I think people also understand that.”

More From Showbiz:

Throwback to when Amir Khan got emotional recalling 'difficult times'

Throwback to when Amir Khan got emotional recalling 'difficult times'
Neha Dhupia expresses gratitude towards Pradeep Sarkar

Neha Dhupia expresses gratitude towards Pradeep Sarkar

Rani Mukerji believes ‘movies should be watched in cinemas’

Rani Mukerji believes ‘movies should be watched in cinemas’
Ravi Kishan reveals he has been victim of ‘casting couch’

Ravi Kishan reveals he has been victim of ‘casting couch’
Virat Kohli reveals how his plan to surprise Anushka Sharma failed

Virat Kohli reveals how his plan to surprise Anushka Sharma failed

Yashma Gill opens up about her mental health struggles

Yashma Gill opens up about her mental health struggles
Katrina Kaif dedicates photo album to 'BFF' Karishma Kohli on 36th birthday

Katrina Kaif dedicates photo album to 'BFF' Karishma Kohli on 36th birthday
Dia Mirza reveals why she did a dark film like 'Bheed'

Dia Mirza reveals why she did a dark film like 'Bheed'
Nazish Jahangir opens up about her work ethics

Nazish Jahangir opens up about her work ethics
'RRR' actor Ram Charan gets special birthday wish from Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi

'RRR' actor Ram Charan gets special birthday wish from Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi

Osman Khalid Butt tells Twitter family a 'sweet story'

Osman Khalid Butt tells Twitter family a 'sweet story'

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his tiff with 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his tiff with 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director