Prince Harry admits he and Queen Elizabeth II had 'secrets' before she passed away

Prince Harry is shedding light on his bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II.



Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex admits he had always been cheeky towards his Granny.

He pens: "Day and night, images flitted through my mind. Leaning into her ear, so many times, smelling her perfume as I whispered a joke. Kissing both cheeks at one public event, just recently, placing a hand lightly on her shoulder, feeling how frail she was becoming."

Harry continues: "Making a silly video for the first Invictus Games, discovering that she was a natural comedienne. People around the world howled, and said they’d never suspected she possessed such a wicked sense of humor—but she did, she always did!

The Duke admits: "That was one of our little secrets. In fact, in every photo of us, whenever we’re exchanging a glance, making solid eye contact, it’s clear: We had secrets."

