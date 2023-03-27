Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'losing power struggle' against King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that they 'cannot win campaign' against Royal Family as King Charles has upper hand.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "losing the power struggle" against the monarch, according to a royal expert.

Daniela Elser cited the California-based couple's falling popularity as well as jokes made at their expense as evidence that the couple's "PR campaign" against the royals has backfired.

"Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, might have spent the last two years waging an exhausting, never-ending battle of wits and PR strategy against The Firm, but they have actually ended up on the losing side," claimed Ms Elser.

She added: "Over the last two years, the Sussexes have thrown a hell of a lot of criticism at Charles, Queen Camilla, William and Kate, and the institution of the monarchy as a whole."

King Charles's younger son Harry has recently released a tell-all memoir, Spare, which slammed several members of the Firm and revealed numerous intimate moments in the Duke's life. The book became an overnight best seller but has cost the Sussexes, according to Ms Elser.