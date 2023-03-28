 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'whispered' THIS to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Prince Harry was frozen after watching Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

Sharing his feelings in memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex admits he felt immense pain after seeing his Granny.

Harry admits: "I stood, frozen, staring. I stared and stared. It was difficult, but I kept on, thinking how I’d regretted not seeing my mother at the end. Years of lamenting that lack of proof, postponing my grief for want of proof."

The Duke adds: "Now I thought: Proof. Careful what you wish for. I whispered to her that I hoped she was happy, that I hoped she was with Grandpa."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

'Riverdale' creator talks on relationship shake-ups in last season

'Riverdale' creator talks on relationship shake-ups in last season
'John Wick: Chapter 4' star reveals Keanu Reeves 'looked after her a lot'

'John Wick: Chapter 4' star reveals Keanu Reeves 'looked after her a lot'
'Saturday Night Live' hosts for April include Ana de Armas, Molly Shannon

'Saturday Night Live' hosts for April include Ana de Armas, Molly Shannon
Prince Harry defends Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry defends Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince Harry hinted Prince William was being 'protected' over Rose Hanbury romance? video

Prince Harry hinted Prince William was being 'protected' over Rose Hanbury romance?
Prince Harry received visit from 'resurrected bird' after Queen Elizabeth II funeral video

Prince Harry received visit from 'resurrected bird' after Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'losing power struggle' against King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'losing power struggle' against King Charles
Prince Harry admits he and Queen Elizabeth II had 'secrets' before she passed away video

Prince Harry admits he and Queen Elizabeth II had 'secrets' before she passed away
Queen 'expected' Archie, Lili to be 'bit more American' than they are video

Queen 'expected' Archie, Lili to be 'bit more American' than they are
Prince Harry 'barely exchanged a word' with William on Queen funeral video

Prince Harry 'barely exchanged a word' with William on Queen funeral
Prince William enjoyed ‘romantic Valentine’s date’ with Rose Hanbury? video

Prince William enjoyed ‘romantic Valentine’s date’ with Rose Hanbury?
King Charles decides to give crown to his son Prince William?

King Charles decides to give crown to his son Prince William?