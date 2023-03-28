'Saturday Night Live' hosts for April include Ana de Armas, Molly Shannon

Saturday Night Live has lined up new hilarious hosts to take over the show in the month of April.

NBC has announced the list of the hosts for SNL, who will take the stage in the next three weeks.

With Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson kicking off the weekly show on April 1, bringing her comedic talents as a host for the first time.

Then the seasoned comedian Molly Shannon will host the show next week, April 8, and the Blonde and Ghosted actress Ana de Armas will take the stage of the show on April 15.

Alongside these new hosts, Lil Yachty, The Jonas Brothers, and Karol G will also appear as musical guests.

Brunson, 33, who recently won two Golden Globes and an Emmy for her Philadelphia-set mockumentary series based on a group of teachers at a struggling public school, will bring her comedic talents from Abbott Elementary to the SNL stage for the first time as a host.

While, Shannon will be hosting the show for the second time, this time to promote her film A Good Person, which has been released in theaters now.

Blonde star de Armas is going to take on the stage for the first time in her career, to promote the release of her new action comedy Ghosted, also starring her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.