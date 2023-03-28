 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Brady begins ‘dating around’ following divorce from Gisele Bündchen

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Tom Brady is stepping back into the dating pool, five months after he finalised his divorce from supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, after 13 years of marriage.

According to a source that told Page Six, the former NFL quarterback “is dating around.”

“He’s shopping,” the source said of the new bachelor. “He is out and about.”

Brady shares two children with Bündchen, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13. He also has son Jack, 15, with ex, Bridget Moynahan, who he previously dated for two years.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian supermodel, 42, was linked to Brady’s billioniare friend, Jeff Soffer, who is actually engaged to someone else. The model vehemently denied the rumours in her tell-all interview with Vanity Fair for April 2023.

“I have zero relationship with him in any way. He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money – it’s ridiculous,” she told the outlet.

The former Victoria Secrets model, 42, also addressed the “very hurtful” rumours that claimed she gave Brady an ultimatum to retire from football calling it “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Brady announced he would be retiring from football second time in February, a year later. Now, he plans to join FOX Sports as an NFL analyst, and he is also a part of his popular podcast Let’s Go, with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, as well as numerous endorsements and business interests, per the outlet.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere
Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time

Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time
Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise

Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise
Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’

Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’
Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement

Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement
Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary

Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary
Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney begins 7,000 layoffs
Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Harry Styles thanks fans as he bags Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character

Brie Larson validates fan theory about her 'Fast X' character
Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce their separation
Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'
Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives video

Prince Harry and William were ‘lost souls’ before marrying their wives