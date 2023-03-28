 
Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with yet another adorable photo of Malti Marie

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in American spy-thriller Citadel
Priyanka Chopra, who recently revealed baby Malti Marie’s face to the world after hiding it for a very long time, shared an adorable photo of her leaving fans awestruck.

Priyanka dropped a picture that gives one a precious sight of the mother-daughter duo spending quality time together.

The picture showed PC doing her makeup while Malti watches her. It looks like baby Malti cannot get her eyes off her beautiful mom. Chopra captioned the picture: “Glam with mama. #MM”

Fans are gushing over this latest snap and are showering their love on both mother and daughter. One of the fans wrote: “We are mom’s, have to do, what we have to do…work never ends…"

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Wow two angels in One frame beautiful lady.”

Prior to this, the Citadel actor dropped a picture of her daughter having a peaceful nap while lying on her stomach with her face down. The caption on the picture read: “Bedtime stories.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed baby Malti Marie in January 2022 through surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of her upcoming spy-thriller series Citadel along with Richard Madden, reports News18.  

