 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Jonathan Majors gets legal counsel: Not pursue action against 'girlfriend'

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Jonathan Majors gets legal counsel: Not pursue action against girlfriend
Jonathan Majors gets legal counsel: Not pursue action against 'girlfriend'

Jonathan Majors was advised against seeking legal action after his reported girlfriend allegedly withdrew an assault statement.

The Marvel star attorneys pleaded his innocence, claiming "they are gathering and presenting evidence" for prosecutors, including video footage and witness testimony from the driver, to provide to the district attorney "with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

Despite, the accuser allegedly recanted her allegations which led to criminal charges being dropped against the rising star, "this legal matter may be far from over," as per New York attorney Frank Salzano.

The attorney told Newsweek that while "Majors could seek to file a defamation lawsuit against the accuser for making a false public statement," he would advise the actor not to pursue it.

Salzano continued, "Situations of this nature regarding public figures are very complex in nature because, on one hand, inaction by Majors may be viewed publicly as a tacit admission of some wrongdoing, however, an affirmative claim for defamation by Majors keeps this matter in the public arena that much longer."

"If Majors was my client, I would advise him to seek a public retraction by the accuser and then move on and not file a defamation claim. Majors is a rising star in Hollywood," the lawyer said.

Earlier, Majors was arrested in Chelsea, New York City on Saturday as he faced two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault.

Prosecutors claimed the 33-year-old slapped the accuser, believed to be his girlfriend, in a cab, "causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," and also put his hands on her neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral

Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date
Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will ‘make people feel better’

Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will ‘make people feel better’
Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’
‘John Wick 5’ back on the drawing board after box-office triumph

‘John Wick 5’ back on the drawing board after box-office triumph
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet PDA moment with Ben Affleck at ‘Air’ premiere
Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time

Rachel McAdams claims life ‘gets easier’ over time
Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise

Rachel McAdams reveals she would love to return to Mean Girls franchise
Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’

Liv Tyler returns to Marvel in ‘Captain America 4’
Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement

Justin Bieber feels ‘pressure of music biz’ isn’t good for him, considers early retirement
Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary

Drew Barrymore celebrates reunion with Ever After costars on 25th anniversary
Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘betrayed’ Olivia Wilde with Harry Styles fling video

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly ‘betrayed’ Olivia Wilde with Harry Styles fling