Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay disparity in film industry: 'I am fighting hard'

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man'

Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about the pay disparity existing in the film industry.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Samantha stated: “I am fighting hard, not directly...it's not like I am fighting to be paid equally, I want it to be a by product of hard work and success. People should just come and say, 'Yes, we want to pay you this much'. I shouldn't have to beg for it. I believe that comes with an incredible amount of hard work.”

She went on to say: "When I put up this quote in my bio which says, 'Whatever your capabilities, you must stretch them to the limit and a little beyond' and when you are a woman in this industry, it's not just enough to stretch your capabilities to your limits, but then you need that a little more. There's stress on a 'little more' because it's just that much harder."

Prabhu is a renowned Telugu actor. With her immense hard work and effort, she has now made herself a vital part of the Bollywood industry as well. She starred in Manoj Bajpayee’s hit show The Family Man.

Samantha Ruth is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2023, reports Indiatoday.

