Prince Andrew threatening to King Charles in Harry's style?

Prince Andrew has been slammed for his reported wish to write a tell-all memoir in a bid to repair his reputation.

Taking a brutal dig at the Duke of York's alleged intention to write a royal autobiography, Queen Consort Camilla's friend Petronella Wyatt told Good Morning Britain this would be the "worst idea since Titanic".

Petronella Wyatt appeared flaying the disgraced royal as she claimed Andrew's "trying' to frighten King Charles III".

Host Susanna Reid began: "When Kevin Maguire from the Mirror was here an hour ago he suggested this is a threat to the King."



"What I was thinking last night was that this is a faint and he's trying to frighten the King into giving him a lump sum of money because I'm not sure he is 100 percent serious about writing a book," Petronella replied.

She went on claiming: "He's casting around for ways in which to panic the family."

Susanna asked: "Will it work?" to which Camilla's friend replied: "I don't know but the timing isn't great, the timing is embarrassing."



The Good Morning Britain host hinted King Charles younger brother could follow in his nephew's footsteps after the Duke of Sussex's autobiography became the UK's fastest-selling memoir. Andrew is reportedly in talks with a US author for his memoir.

Petronella argued that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson "don't have the same level of celebrity as Harry and Meghan."

"He wants to clear his name, he wants everybody to love him but the more he tries to clear his name the worst he looks," Petronella quipped.

However, friends of Andrew, as per independent, have dismissed reports that the Duke is planning to write a memoir: "He has one aim and that is family unity around his brother the King. The idea that he is even considering writing or cooperating with a book least of all with a journalist is for the birds."