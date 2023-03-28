 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success, releases ‘Jaded’ backyard session

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success, releases ‘Jaded’ backyard session
Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success, releases ‘Jaded’ backyard session

Miley Cyrus continues her success streak as her chart-topping hit track Flowers marks its eighth total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram, the Wrecking Ball singer, 30, shared a post, celebrating the popularity milestone and thanked her fans for all the love.

“Flowers is #1 for an 8th week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply,” she wrote in the caption of her two pictures.

One of the snaps features Cyrus rocking a black-and-white ombré dress. Another click featured fashion designer Donatella Versace standing beside the singer.

In the comments section, Donatella wrote, “I love you Miley!!! Congratulations on your 8th week at #1.”

Celebrating the success, Cyrus treated fans with a surprise as she dropped another installment of her Endless Summer Vacation Backyard Sessions.

Cyrus released a live rendition of the album track Jaded. In the music video, the Hannah Montana star rocked a gorgeous cutout white dress and angular black sunglasses.

Jaded is currently at No. 56 on the chart. Endless Summer Vacation, meanwhile, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking Cyrus’ 14th top 10 album of her career, reported via Billboard.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles poses with members from BTS

Harry Styles poses with members from BTS
Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’ surpasses her hit track ‘Halo’

Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’ surpasses her hit track ‘Halo’
Kim Kardashian posts 'first ever' throwback selfie with sister Khloe amid criticism

Kim Kardashian posts 'first ever' throwback selfie with sister Khloe amid criticism
Taylor Swift shares a sweet moment with Ice Spice on stage

Taylor Swift shares a sweet moment with Ice Spice on stage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'don't really want privacy'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'don't really want privacy'
Nick Jonas flaunts his and daughter Malti’s adorable matching sneakers

Nick Jonas flaunts his and daughter Malti’s adorable matching sneakers
Prince Andrew threatening to King Charles in Harry's style?

Prince Andrew threatening to King Charles in Harry's style?
Elon Musk responds to William Shatner criticism over Twitter’s new subscription plan

Elon Musk responds to William Shatner criticism over Twitter’s new subscription plan
Hilary Duff addresses Neil Patrick Harris’ devastating How I Met Your Father cameo

Hilary Duff addresses Neil Patrick Harris’ devastating How I Met Your Father cameo
King Charles becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Corps of Royal Engineers

King Charles becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Corps of Royal Engineers
'The Last of Us' star denied role for THIS reason

'The Last of Us' star denied role for THIS reason
James Gunn teases 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn teases 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'