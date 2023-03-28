Kim Kardashian posts 'first ever' throwback selfie with sister Khloe amid criticism

Kim Kardashian turned to her social media account on Sunday and shared a memorable childhood snap with sister Khloe Kardashian, 38.

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared the throwback click just days after the sibling duo was hit with criticism over their latest bikini snaps.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the reality TV star posted the "first ever" selfie she took with her little sister Khloe as toddlers.

The picture featured the young Kardashians siblings flaunting their big smiling as they cuddled up next to each other for a click.

Kim edited the throwback snap with a more recent selfie below it. In the caption, she wrote, “Awww my very first selfie I ever took and it's with my Koko and look at us now.”

Kim and Khloe face severe criticism lately as some fans said they look more like a couple than siblings in their bikini-cladded pics

Kim shared the picture a day before Hulu released the latest trailer for The Kardashians season 3 on Monday.

The short teaser saw the famous Kardashian-Jenner family returning to the screens on May 25.

The Kardashians Season 3 synopsis provided by Hulu teases that this chapter will offer themes of navigating motherhood and co-parenting and that “their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”