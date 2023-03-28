University 'cancels' speaker for Ricky Gervais trans joke retweet

A peer's talk on cancel culture at the University of London debating society was canceled after she retweeted Ricky Gervais's transgender joke.

Baroness Claire Fox of Buckle, a member of Parliament, was invited to Royal Holloway, University of London, to speak on "free speech. "

However, some students dug deeper into her Twitter history where she retweeted a joke by the British comedian in a Netflix special, in which he alluded to "the old-fashioned women, you know, the ones with wombs" and "the new ones we've been seeing lately with beards and cocks”.

Her original tweet reads, "Skewered … trans-identity ideology. I laughed. Kudos to @rickygervais for this."

"Apparently, some student societies complained, saying I was a threat to the safety and well-being of trans students," Fox told Fox News Digital.

"The evidence was an old retweet of a clip from [a] Ricky Gervais's Netflix show on old women. The Student Union bureaucrats then put the Debating Society under huge pressure to cancel the event," she added.

The 62-year-old also pointed out the "irony" of being asked to discuss free speech, adding that gender ideology "was not a topic" she was going to focus on.

"Students who invited me and many who were due to attend are furious I was canceled," she said.