Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage on the verge of divorce? Deets inside

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Britney Spears tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari last June and rumors are already making rounds on the internet that the couple may part their ways.

According to the latest reports, things between Spears and Asghari aren't going as well as expected. An insider revealed that they are in "crisis talks".

An insider shared that the couple has been "rowing constantly" lately. “Britney is still angry and frustrated about the way she was treated for all those years, and often takes it out on Sam.

"It’s having a huge impact on their marriage, which is hanging by a thread,” the insider shared with Daily Star.

The reports further stated that the Toxic crooner had “crisis talks with friends and is very upset, but while everyone is sympathetic until she works on her own issues, it’s futile trying to fix the relationship.”

A source close to the couple also said that Sam is "burnt out" and he often "just bolts", which inevitably leaves Britney feeling more upset.

Meanwhile, friends still believe the pair will stay together as “Sam still loves Britney very much."

“Everyone is hoping she can come to terms with what she’s been through and they can move forward.”

