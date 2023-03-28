Whoopi Goldberg shares her two cents on cancel culture

Whoopi Goldberg shares two cents on cancel culture

Whoopi Goldberg has finally broken her silence on cancel culture.



During her talk show on Monday, Whoopi and her co-hosts addressed Barbie Bassett’s temporary removal from her news channel after reciting Snoop Dogg's lyrics on air.

Whoopi expressed her annoyance over Barbie’s suspension, saying, “Y'all need to make a book. There has to be a book of stuff that nobody can ever say, ever, ever, ever. Include everything.”

Whoopi, who’s already landed into hot water several times on The View for her opinions, stated, “The things that change, you can say this, but you can't say that, but next week you might not be able to say this, it's hard to keep up.”

“And if you're a person of a certain age, there's stuff we do, and we say ... You know what I'm saying!” commented the 67-year-old.

Whoopi continued, “And you have no idea until somebody says, ‘Oh, by the way, [that's not OK] ...’ Just because we're on television, doesn't mean we know everything. We don't know everything you're not supposed to do.”

“And if there is something someone says, if you're not going to give them the opportunity to explain why they said it, at least give them the grace of saying 'you know what, I've just been informed that I should not have done that’, as opposed to ‘you’re out’,” explained the talk show host.

Whoopi added, “Because saying 'you're out' means you don't want to hear what people have to say or the mistakes that they might have made could have helped somebody else not make that mistake.”