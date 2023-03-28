 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Whoopi Goldberg shares her two cents on cancel culture

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg shares two cents on cancel culture
Whoopi Goldberg shares two cents on cancel culture

Whoopi Goldberg has finally broken her silence on cancel culture.

During her talk show on Monday, Whoopi and her co-hosts addressed Barbie Bassett’s temporary removal from her news channel after reciting Snoop Dogg's lyrics on air.

Whoopi expressed her annoyance over Barbie’s suspension, saying, “Y'all need to make a book. There has to be a book of stuff that nobody can ever say, ever, ever, ever. Include everything.”

Whoopi, who’s already landed into hot water several times on The View for her opinions, stated, “The things that change, you can say this, but you can't say that, but next week you might not be able to say this, it's hard to keep up.”

“And if you're a person of a certain age, there's stuff we do, and we say ... You know what I'm saying!” commented the 67-year-old.

Whoopi continued, “And you have no idea until somebody says, ‘Oh, by the way, [that's not OK] ...’ Just because we're on television, doesn't mean we know everything. We don't know everything you're not supposed to do.”

“And if there is something someone says, if you're not going to give them the opportunity to explain why they said it, at least give them the grace of saying 'you know what, I've just been informed that I should not have done that’, as opposed to ‘you’re out’,” explained the talk show host.

Whoopi added, “Because saying 'you're out' means you don't want to hear what people have to say or the mistakes that they might have made could have helped somebody else not make that mistake.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston says ‘aging gratefully after rising out of some ashes'

Jennifer Aniston says ‘aging gratefully after rising out of some ashes'
Nicolas Cage remained in character as Dracula on Reinfield set, says movie director

Nicolas Cage remained in character as Dracula on Reinfield set, says movie director
Jodie Turner-Smith explains how it feels like to raise a biracial daughter

Jodie Turner-Smith explains how it feels like to raise a biracial daughter
Prince Harry drops more truth bombs at palace: 'Royal family withheld phone hacking information'

Prince Harry drops more truth bombs at palace: 'Royal family withheld phone hacking information'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘cast out’ by Charles: ‘Great obscurity’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘cast out’ by Charles: ‘Great obscurity’
Why did Meghan Markle not accompany Prince Harry to UK?

Why did Meghan Markle not accompany Prince Harry to UK?
Natalie Portman reveals she teaches to her children about gender equality

Natalie Portman reveals she teaches to her children about gender equality
Professional dancer discusses Jisoo’s crucial role in Blackpink

Professional dancer discusses Jisoo’s crucial role in Blackpink
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In releases statement amidst drug scandal

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In releases statement amidst drug scandal
Jisoo from Blackpink reveals tracklist for debut album

Jisoo from Blackpink reveals tracklist for debut album
50 Cent threatens to 'expose' TV industry, later deletes post

50 Cent threatens to 'expose' TV industry, later deletes post
'Game of Thrones' star recalls missed 'James Bond' auditions

'Game of Thrones' star recalls missed 'James Bond' auditions