Prince Harry advised to repair fractured relationship with William, King Charles

Prince Harry, who's on his first visit to the UK since publication of his bombshell memoir Spare, has been advised to use his trip to make amends with his brother Prince William and father King Charles a head of the coronation.

Some royal experts and historians have urged the Duke of Sussex to use his trip to address the issues with his royal relatives as it's a right time for the both, the royal family and Harry, to bury the hatchet for a new beginning.

Harry, in the best-selling book, admitted his relationship with William has become strained over the years. He also recalled an alleged physical altercation between him and his elder brother in 2019.



In an interview with ITV, the Duke said: "Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," adding that "at the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me."

Now, Harry has arrived in the UK to attend a four-day preliminary hearing at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, raising hope of repairing his fractured relationship with the royal family before the Coronation.

Some royal fans and experts have advised the Duke to make amends with his royal relatives to send a positive message to the world about their unity.

A source has claimed, "William still loves his brother but won't meet the Duke this time as he fears Harry would sell all his efforts as Meghan's hubby did in the past."