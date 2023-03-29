 
Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Photos: Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Esti overtakes social media

Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has just graced fans with a brand new collection of images that feature her infant daughter Esti.

The pictures in question have been shared in an Instagram post carousel.

The images are six in total, with three being dedicated to daughter Esti, and three showcasing Teigen’s banana pudding recipe.

From first to last the pictures included everything from selfies to candid shots and even mid-range snaps.

In the first, Teigen and her daughter starred directly into the camera, while in the second, there was an arial shot of the duo cuddling up together.

The third image however, was the kicker and showed off the duo playing, while daughter Esti starred up into the ceiling,

Check it out Below:



