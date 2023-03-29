 
Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde trying ‘not to be jealous’ of Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski

Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Olivia Wilde is trying to keep her emotions in check amid Emily Ratajkowski and ex-Harry Styles’ budding romance.

According to a source that told Us Weekly, the House alum “is trying not to be jealous because she is moving on as well.”

However, the insider shared that the news of the romance still “upsets” her.

The Grammy-winning musician and the Booksmart director dated for nearly two years before they split in November 2022.

The former couple connected on the set of Don’t Worry Darling and remained relatively private about their relationship, but Wilde was often spotted supporting the As it Was singer at his Love On Tour shows before they called it quits.

The former One Direction member was spotted locking lips with Ratajkowski on the streets of Japan earlier this month after he performed his Tokyo concert.

In footage obtained by The Daily Mail, the two were seen sloppily making out as they leaned against the parked vehicle.

Earlier on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair’s inner circles are supportive of their budding romance. “Everyone is happy because they’re both single and really enjoying their carefree romance,” the insider explained.

However, the insider noted that “friends don’t know” at this point whether the relationship “will work out long term.”

Weeks before the pair’s PDA-filled session, Ratajkowski was photographed with Wilde at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12th, 2023, along with British model Adwoa Aboah.

Moreover, Wilde and the model were seated next to each other in the VIP section at Styles’ Paris concert in June, where they were seen dancing together and enjoying themselves.

While the Adore You singer moves on, Wilde also gave a empowering message to herself on March 21 after celebrating her birthday 11 days prior. 

“39 and feeling fine. … Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows. #shameless #howdareshe #thehorror,” she teased via Instagram.

