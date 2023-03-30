Prince Harry has ‘all guns blazing’ against British Royals and press

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly going ‘all guns blazing’ into his legal battle with British tabloids, and as per a royal commentator, could also turn his weapons to the royal family.

Writing for The Independent, journalist Tom Peck hinted that ‘there is so much more to come’ with Prince Harry in his war with not just the British press, but also the royal family.

Peck wrote: “The prince has all guns blazing, and on current trajectory, his fight with the press is going to be the story of 2023”

“There is so much more to come. Everyone is in the firing line, and he appears to be long past the point of caring who actually wins and who actually loses,” he added.

The commentator further said: “He just wants to fight it out to the end and see what’s still standing at the end of it.”

This comes as Prince Harry is in the UK for a preliminary hearing in his legal case against The Daily Mail publisher Associated News, in which he alleged that the company used unlawful and illegal information gathering methods to target him.