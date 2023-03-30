 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner on snowplow accident in first TV interview: 'I chose to survive'

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Jeremy Renner on snowplow accident in first TV interview: 'I chose to survive'

Jeremy Renner shared details of his dangerous snowplow accident for the first time in an upcoming TV interview.

The American actor, who got 8 of his ribs broken from 14 places, talked about his accident with the host Diane Sawyer during his first appearance on a television show.

The ABC News special, titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, will air in April, before the world premiere of Renner’s new Disney+ series Rennervations.

"All of it," said Renner as Sawyer asked the actor about how much of the pain he remembers. "I was awake through every moment."

For the unaware, Renner was taken to the hospital for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after his accident in January.

The actor was trying to take his nephew out of the snow near his home, when a large snowplow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, crushed him.

"I see him in a pool of blood coming from his head," Renner’s nephew tells Sawyer in the ABC News special. "I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive."

A teaser from Renner's interview also includes the shocking 911 call made to save his life (the actor is heard moaning in pain as people tell him to “keep fighting), as well Sawyer reading off a long list of Renner’s injuries, which include 

"Eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying."

“What’s my body going to look like?” Renner said while recalling all of his injuries. “Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?”

"I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way," he said. "I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium." 

The teaser also shows the footage of Renner’s physical therapy, including him using a knee scooter to move around.

"When you look in the mirror, do you see a new face?" Sawyer asks, to which Renner responds, "No, I see a lucky man."

Renner will appear in person at the Rennervations world premiere, following his first TV interview.

The actor will also take part in a Q&A after a screening. All four episodes of Rennervations, will begin streaming on April 12, 2023 on Disney+.

