 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Reuters

Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'

By
Reuters

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama The Night of the 12th

Crime dramas usually end with the culprit being caught, but French film "La Nuit du 12" ("The Night of the 12th") looks instead at how an unsolved murder takes its toll on the police investigator trying to solve it.

Inspired by a real-life case described in Pauline Guéna’s book "18.3 - une année à la PJ" ("18.3 - A Year With the Crime Squad"), the film begins with the brutal murder of young woman Clara. Police investigator Yohan Vivès takes on the case, and while he digs into her life and interrogates suspect after suspect, he gets no closer to finding Clara's killer.

“When you have a crime story, you have the crime and then ... the public wants the criminal at the end," director Dominik Moll told Reuters.

"The fact that it was unresolved, I felt that it allowed to ... put the focus on other things, be it on the police procedural work itself, or on the journey of the main investigator Yohan, and how he evolves and what that non-resolution does to him."

At the core of the movie, which last month won best film and best director for Moll at France's Cesar Awards, is the relationship between men and women.

“When we started to work on the screenplay ... we quickly felt that because it was a femicide and because it was the murder of a young woman that men’s violence and the relationship of men and women would be a theme or a part of the film that we had to explore as well,” he said.

“What we also wanted to question was the fact that the police is still ... mostly an all-male world and as the young policewoman says at the end (of the film), isn’t it strange that almost all the violence is committed by men and then it’s mostly men who investigate on it."

One key scene sees character Nanie confront Yohan about repeatedly questioning her about her friend Clara's ex-partners.

"When it turns out that (female victims) had an active sexual life or multiple partners ... then immediately the thought comes up that they might be a little bit responsible for it ... which is completely crazy," Moll said.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles targets Russia as he starts visit to Germany

King Charles targets Russia as he starts visit to Germany

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside
Jeremy Renner on snow plow accident in first TV interview: 'I chose to survive'

Jeremy Renner on snow plow accident in first TV interview: 'I chose to survive'
Prince Harry believed lioness in Namibia was ‘watching over him’

Prince Harry believed lioness in Namibia was ‘watching over him’
Prince Harry has ‘all guns blazing’ against British Royals and press video

Prince Harry has ‘all guns blazing’ against British Royals and press
Prince Harry admits ‘praying’ helped him with ‘posttraumatic stress’ video

Prince Harry admits ‘praying’ helped him with ‘posttraumatic stress’
Paul O'Grady 'advised' Meghan Markle to 'be totally honest with the Queen'

Paul O'Grady 'advised' Meghan Markle to 'be totally honest with the Queen'
'Prince Harry Meghan Markle flog their most intimate secrets to the highest bidders'

'Prince Harry Meghan Markle flog their most intimate secrets to the highest bidders'
Netflix hit with lawsuit over film 'No Limit' for portraying free diver as wife murderer

Netflix hit with lawsuit over film 'No Limit' for portraying free diver as wife murderer
Yara Shahidi announces end of 'Grown-ish' after sixth season: 'We're gonna do it up big'

Yara Shahidi announces end of 'Grown-ish' after sixth season: 'We're gonna do it up big'
Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' starring Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johanson, trailer released: Watch

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' starring Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johanson, trailer released: Watch
Kerry Washington unveils cover of memoir 'Thicker Than Water': Says 'I feel more connected to myself' in water

Kerry Washington unveils cover of memoir 'Thicker Than Water': Says 'I feel more connected to myself' in water