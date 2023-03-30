Prince Harry admits says ‘florid’ stories about his love with William, Kate were ‘rubbish’

Prince Harry is slamming media stories from the time Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex touches upon the days when newspapers printed about his reaction to the Royal wedding in 2011.

He pens: “The papers published florid stories about the moment I realized Willy and Kate were well matched, the moment I appreciated the depth of their love and thus decided to gift Willy the ring I’d inherited from Mummy, the legendary sapphire, a tender moment between brothers, a bonding moment for all three of us, and absolute rubbish: none of it ever happened.”

William and Kate tied the knot in 2011 alongside friends and family.