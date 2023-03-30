New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

Prince Harry levelled a series of allegations against the royal family in his book and the Netflix documentary.

Harry's attack on the royal family drew strong criticism from royal fans and the British media and his popularity seemed to drop.

But results of a new poll has shocked many people.

According to express.co.uk, Harry is the second choice to be the next monarch in a new poll carried out by Betfair Bingo.

According to the poll. in first place was the first in line to the throne Prince William, who received the vast majority of the votes for who should succeed their father King Charles.



As many as 2,006 people participated in the survey. They were asked "Which Royal would you like to see take on the role of King or Queen next?"



Express.co.uk reported that Prince William secured a huge 47.5 percent of the vote, with Harry receiving 8.8 percent and Kate, Princess of Wales coming in third place with 6.6 percent.

It said Princess Anne was in fourth place, followed in order by Meghan Markle, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice.

The publication reported that no one outside the top three obtained more than five percent of the votes.





