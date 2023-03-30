 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

New poll shows Britons to prefer Harry over Kate Middleton as monarch after William

Prince Harry levelled a series of allegations against the royal family in his book and the Netflix documentary.

Harry's attack on the royal family drew strong criticism from royal fans and the British media and his popularity seemed to drop.

But results of a new poll has shocked many people.

According to express.co.uk, Harry is the second choice to be the next monarch in a new poll carried out by Betfair Bingo.

According to the poll. in first place was the first in line to the throne Prince William, who received the vast majority of the votes for who should succeed their father King Charles.

As many as 2,006 people participated in the survey. They were asked "Which Royal would you like to see take on the role of King or Queen next?"

Express.co.uk reported that Prince William secured a huge 47.5 percent of the vote, with Harry receiving 8.8 percent and Kate, Princess of Wales coming in third place with 6.6 percent.

It said Princess Anne was in fourth place, followed in order by Meghan Markle, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice.

The publication reported that no one outside the top three obtained more than five percent of the votes.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry knew ‘time has come’ to ‘change relationship’ with Africa video

Prince Harry knew ‘time has come’ to ‘change relationship’ with Africa
Prince Harry admits says ‘florid’ stories about his love with William, Kate were ‘rubbish’ video

Prince Harry admits says ‘florid’ stories about his love with William, Kate were ‘rubbish’
Jessica Alba pays tribute to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Michelle Yeoh

Jessica Alba pays tribute to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Michelle Yeoh
Oprah Winfrey made a donation to Harry and Meghan's charity for interview?

Oprah Winfrey made a donation to Harry and Meghan's charity for interview?

Ben Affleck talks on 'misconception' about his 'unhappy looking face'

Ben Affleck talks on 'misconception' about his 'unhappy looking face'
King Charles targets Russia as he starts visit to Germany

King Charles targets Russia as he starts visit to Germany

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside

Netflix renews 'The Night Agent' for season 2: details inside
Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'

Who did it? Question lingers in murder drama 'The Night of the 12th'
Jeremy Renner on snowplow accident in first TV interview: 'I chose to survive'

Jeremy Renner on snowplow accident in first TV interview: 'I chose to survive'
Prince Harry believed lioness in Namibia was ‘watching over him’ video

Prince Harry believed lioness in Namibia was ‘watching over him’
Prince Harry has ‘all guns blazing’ against British Royals and press video

Prince Harry has ‘all guns blazing’ against British Royals and press
Prince Harry used to go to ‘psychedelics’ for ‘fun’ to ‘escape’

Prince Harry used to go to ‘psychedelics’ for ‘fun’ to ‘escape’