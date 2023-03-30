‘Succession’ season 4 premieres to record 2.3 million viewers

Roy family has got fans glued to their screens, Succession season 4 premiere viewings have proved.

The season 4 opener at HBO brought in 2.3 million viewers on Sunday which marks a 33% expansion from the previous series high, which came when the Season 3 finale achieved 1.7 million viewers in December 2021.

Moreover, season 4 premiere brought 62% more viewers, compared to the premiere episode of Season 3.

Warner Bros. Discovery further revealed that hordes of fans began rewatching the first three seasons of “Succession” ahead of the premiere of Season 4. Additionally, Season 3 is now averaging 7.2 million viewers per episode across platforms.

The launch of season 4 saw Roy family head, Logan, remote and disturbed, estranged from his children, who don’t attend his birthday party.

While details about the highly-anticipated finale have not been disclosed, showrunner Jesse Armstrong teased that it will surprise fans.

Succession will end with season 4, creator Jesse Armstrong announced in February.

While netizens fell into despair that the Emmy-winning HBO drama is ending, actor Brian Cox — who played the fierce tycoon Logan Roy since the show’s debut — applauded Armstrong’s decision.

“He’s very disciplined in that way, and also he’s very British in that way,” says Cox, who is Scottish, and in conversation seems to mention birthplace to explain behavior.

“The American inclination is to milk it for all it’s worth.”

The actor however admitted he would miss the show: “I’ll miss the cast, I’ll miss the atmosphere, I’ll miss the bonhomie,” he said.

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).