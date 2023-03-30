 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Rihanna gives fans a rare look at her ‘drive-tru’ pregnancy cravings

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Rihanna is all set to welcome her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky and she has given her fans a rare look at her pregnancy cravings.

The Diamonds crooner, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night and showed off her blossoming baby bump and her Italian dinner for the night.

Riri posted two snaps of her bare baby bump with two delicious-looking plates of pasta - first a Parmesan-covered spaghetti and second a gnocchi.

The Lift Me Up singer captioned the snap, "Drive-tru," showcasing a green napkin and bowl of spaghetti resting on her blue jeans in front of her bump.

Rihanna shared the next picture of freshly cooked gnocchi and ravioli pasta with a single emoticon of a woman feeding a baby with a bottle.

The Umbrella singer announced her second pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl in February. She has since performed at the 2023 Oscars and made several public appearances, showcasing her stunning maternity fashion.

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in May 2022.

