Michelle Rodriguez shares why she joined fantasy feature 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Michelle Rodriguez joined Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves because it’s a kid-friendly film, the actress revealed.

The actress is best known for films like Girlfight, and as Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious franchise.

"I think my biggest attraction was the idea of doing a movie that I could take my goddaughter to," she explained in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy.

"Like, a family-fun movie where I don’t have to worry about all the violence, because most of the movies I do are for teens or above.

"And so aside from Smurfs and Avatar, I’ve never really worked on anything that was for kids. So I was really happy about this."

Rodriguez's D&D co-star actor Regé-Jean Page couldn’t help being surprised: "Sorry, can I just clarify: you were a Smurf?"

"Yeah, I was a Smurf. Stormy," Rodriguez replied, adding: "I really would love to do more voiceovers, man. If you guys are out there, I’m all about the PJs, and going to work. So, like, voiceover world – holler!"

"I’m tracking down Smurf Michelle. I need this in my life," an amused Jean-Page continued, to which Rodriguez said: "Stormy Smurf – she was very stereotypical, but cute."