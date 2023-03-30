 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Prince Harry believes ‘UK is doomed’ if privacy case is lost

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just issued a grave warning regarding the future of the UK and warned that its ‘totally doomed’ if the legal war is lost.

This statement has been issued as part of a joint claim, and was revealed to the public this Tuesday.

According to GB News, the Duke of Sussex told UK courts, “If the defendant, the owner of various national newspapers, including the Daily Mail which, by its own definition, is the most influential and popular newspaper in the UK, can evade justice without there being a trial of my claims then what does that say about the industry as a whole and the consequences for our great country.”

“Unfair is not a big enough word to describe the fact that Associated is trying at this early stage to prevent me from bringing my claim.”

“If the most influential newspaper company can successfully evade justice, then in my opinion the whole country is doomed.”

