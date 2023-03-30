Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘risk total block’: ‘Can’t get a toe out of line’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been warned about putting ‘even a toe out of line’ during his time in the UK.



An insider close to Heat Magazine brought these claims and warnings to light.

The insider started the chat off by waring, “If they put even a toe out of line, they'll be banned from future royal occasions” because there are “only so many olive branches Charles can offer.”

The same source also admitted that some members of the Firm are even feeling “baffled” by the invitation itself.

In light of this, the source also went as far as to say, “Bad behaviour will not be tolerated. Meghan and Harry are on the thinnest of ice - even if they don't seem to realise it.”