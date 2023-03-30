 
Meghan Markle can’t let Coronation slip by: ‘Life depends on it’

File Footage

Experts warn that there is ‘no way’ Meghan Markle will not attend Coronation because her life depends on it.

These shocking claims have been issued by body language expert Louise Maher.

Maher’s claims were shared to The Telegraph, and according to the claims, “Harry was always going.”

So “I think Meghan will be at that coronation as if her life depends on it. She’s going to be in those photos for posterity. It’s a significant event. That’s definite.”

“However, will their presence detract from the coronation? No, it will have no relevance whatsoever.”

“My money is on both of them attending. They’re grabbing at the prince and princess titles [for children Archie and Lilibet] and turning up to the coronation to be in the family photos for posterity.”

“They are royal. However, at the same time, they’re saying, ‘royal’s not for me’ and ‘I don’t want the attention.’ Their constant incongruence continues.”

