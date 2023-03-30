Prince Harry’s antics are only for King Charles’ ‘attention’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry ‘did what he had to’ simply for King Charles’ attention.



Body language expert Judi James analyzed the Duke’s behavior in an interview with Express UK.

She explained, “Early photos of the boys with Charles and Diana do seem to show Harry primarily with his mother, who would shower him with the cuddles and hugs that he has recently complained about missing from his father, even when his mother died.”

“After Diana’s death we were shown many photo opportunities that involve a very playful and besotted-looking dad with his two boisterous but equally loving sons, usually while they were dressed in ski gear.”

“These now look like the relationship golden years for Harry and his dad. During these years there were several times Harry would be seen using body language that suggested he was keen to get Charles’ attention as much as possible.”

“The currency used was teasing and playful banter, but Harry did seem to crave the kind of open affection and interest he had received as a given from his mother.”

“The photos don’t always tell the exact story here. In fact it was always Harry and William giving the hugs to their dad or verbally nudging him to hug them for the cameras.”

“This wasn’t a PDA epiphany for Charles then, but his grinning responses to being egged on and teased like this always seemed to reveal the inner warmth and affection he felt for both his sons.”

“There were still signals of warmth between father and son though, with the peak perhaps being the sight of Charles’ signals of open pride and warmth as he accompanied Meghan up the aisle on her wedding day.”